Rajkummar Rao Celebrates 10 Years in Bollywood

Actor Rajkummar Rao completed 10 years in the film industry on Thursday and shared a collage of all his character looks from over the years, while reminiscing that being an actor was his dream as a kid.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, he wrote, “It’s been 10 years for me in the industry. A dream that I saw in my hometown as a kid and to actually see it coming alive is nothing but blessings. Big thanks to all my Co-actors, directors, producers, writers & technicians & Many thanks to YOU, the audience and cinema lovers all across the world. It wouldn’t have been possible without ur love & support. Thank you my Karma Bhoomi #Mumbai. “