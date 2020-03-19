Rajkummar Rao Celebrates 10 Years in Bollywood
Actor Rajkummar Rao completed 10 years in the film industry on Thursday and shared a collage of all his character looks from over the years, while reminiscing that being an actor was his dream as a kid.
Sharing the picture on Instagram, he wrote, “It’s been 10 years for me in the industry. A dream that I saw in my hometown as a kid and to actually see it coming alive is nothing but blessings. Big thanks to all my Co-actors, directors, producers, writers & technicians & Many thanks to YOU, the audience and cinema lovers all across the world. It wouldn’t have been possible without ur love & support. Thank you my Karma Bhoomi #Mumbai. “
He made his debut in 2010 with Dibakar Banerjee’s Love, Sex Aur Dhokha, and was last seen in Made in China, opposite Mouni Roy.
Rajkummar’s next will be Hansal Mehta’s Chhalaang and Badhaai Ho’s sequel, Badhaai Do which will go on floors in June. The latter will be directed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni. Co-starring with Bhumi Pednekar, he will essay the role of a Delhi cop, the only male cop in a women's thana. Bhumi will be seen playing the role of a school PT teacher. The film traces what follows after their lives intertwine.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)