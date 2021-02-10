Rajiv Kapoor's Chautha Won't Be Held Due To Pandemic, Says Family

Veteran actor Neetu Kapoor on Wednesday, 10 February, shared that no Chautha ceremony would be held in memory of her late brother-in-law Rajiv Kapoor, owing to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Neetu shared a statement by the family on Instagram. "Due to the current pandemic circumstances, there will be no chautha held for the Late Mr. Rajiv Kapoor for safety reasons.May his soul rest in peace. The entire Raj Kapoor family is a part of your grief too," the statement read.