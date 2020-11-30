Will Decide as Soon as Possible: Rajinikanth on Joining Politics

Since Rajinikanth has several health complications, it was expected that following the advice of his doctors, he would prefer to stay away from starting a party during the pandemic.

In October, Rajinikanth had hinted that his entry into electoral politics could be delayed. In a viral ‘note’ supposedly written by the star, he had allegedly cited the coronavirus pandemic, his age, health condition and uncertainty over the availability of a vaccine as reasons behind his decision to quit politics.

However, the actor took to Twitter to issue a clarification and put an end to the rumours.