Actor Radhika Apte has been in London since the lockdown, with her husband. In an interview with The Times of India, she said that she has started being recognised in London too.“Due to the lockdown, people have been watching web shows. I feel that’s how people in London started recognising me,” she said, revealing that she didn’t stay in London for such a long stretch earlier.“I often have people waiting outside to get a glimpse of me. Otherwise, I would have never got this kind of attention here.” Radhika ApteAdmitting that she gets uncomfortable when people and fans start acting too friendly with her, she adds, “I don’t mind it when people walk up to me and tell me that they like my work; I appreciate that. However, when someone screams your name in the middle of the road and tries to be too friendly with you, or distracts you when you are out jogging, is when I get bothered.”“Once, I was on a flight when someone came up to me and asked for a picture, but I refused. I was really tired and went off to sleep. When I woke up, I was surprised to see that person’s phone pointed at me. I was shocked,” said Radhika giving an example.“I love Mumbai, but when it comes to enjoying my space, I prefer London. I love going out for walks here.”Radhika ApteThe last time the Andhadhun actor was in London for so long was when she was studying in the city. “Earlier, I used to shuttle between Mumbai and my hometown Pune, and now, I fly between Mumbai and London. I literally book my tickets a night before I fly to London. If I get to know that my shoot is cancelled, and I have a small gap, I dash off,” she adds.