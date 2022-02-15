ADVERTISEMENT

R Madhavan's 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' Gets a Release Date

Rocketry also marks Madhavan's directorial debut.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>R Madhavan in a still from the 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' trailer</p></div>
i

R Madhavan-starrer Rocketry: The Nambi Effect finally has a release date. The film will hit screens on 1 July. It is based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, a former Indian scientist and aerospace engineer of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). Rocketry also marks Madhavan's directorial debut.

The actor took to Twitter to share the news.

Also Read

Who Is S Nambi Narayanan, the Man Madhavan Portrays in ‘Rocketry’?

Who Is S Nambi Narayanan, the Man Madhavan Portrays in ‘Rocketry’?
ADVERTISEMENT

The trailer of the movie was released last year. It gave a glimpse of the life of Narayanan, who was falsely charged with espionage in 1994. Speculations about Shah Rukh Khan's cameo in the film were also confirmed in the trailer.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×