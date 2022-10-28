ADVERTISEMENT

Producer Kamal Kishore Mishra Arrested for Allegedly Hitting His Wife With A Car

The incident occurred in their residential apartment in Andheri.

Police have arrested film producer Kamal Kishore Mishra after interrogation. He allegedly hit his wife with a car. He was detained by Amboli Police yesterday after a case was registered against him, according to a news report by ANI.

The incident occurred in their residential apartment in Andheri (west) in the early hours of 19 October. He was later traced in Andheri (west) and brought to Amboli police station. An FIR was then registered against him according to The Indian Express.

According to News18, a video of the incident showcasing complainant Yasmin Mishra, 35, trying to talk with her accused husband as he tries to speed away in the Mercedes car has also been circulating on the internet.

The accused has been charged with sections 279 and 337 of the IPC. IPC Section 134 A and B of the Motor Vehicles Act is also imposed on Kamal Mishra as he rushed away from the spot without offering help or informing the police, according to the same report.

