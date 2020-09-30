Priyanka Gives Us a Glimpse of Her Memoir 'Unfinished'

Priyanka captioned the videos #unfinished. They open with a childhood photo of the actor striking a pose for the camera in a white and blue outfit. It goes on to show another picture of Priyanka from the day she won the Miss World title. She is seen giving the audience a flying kiss as she is honoured with the coveted title. PeeCee has shared another video from her college days.

In the words of Priyanka, Unfinished is a book that will inspire women to dream big. It is a collection of short stories and personal experiences of the actor. Penguin Random House India announced the book a couple of years back. Talking about the book, the Quantico star had then shared, “The flavour of the book will be honest, funny, spirited, bold and rebellious, just like me. I have always been a private person. I have never spoken about my feelings during my journey, but I am ready to do so now.”