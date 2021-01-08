Priyanka Chopra Visits Salon; Allegedly Flouts UK COVID-19 Rules
The actor and her mother Madhu Chopra were spotted visiting a salon at Notting Hill in London.
Priyanka Chopra was recently seen allegedly flouting the UK's COVID-19 restrictions by visiting a salon in Notting Hill, London. The actor and her mother Madhu Chopra were spotted visiting the Josh Wood Colour salon at around 5 pm on 6 January in pictures acquired by UK tabloid The Daily Mail. Police arrived shortly and gave the salon owner a verbal reminder of the need to comply with COVID-19 regulations, reported Metro.co.uk. No fixed penalty notices were issued, the report added. Salons, tattoo parlours, spas and massage parlours are required to remain closed according to present lockdown rules in the country.
Priyanka Chopra's team has denied the allegations saying that the salon had been opened for her private use as part of preparations for Text For You, a film she is currently shooting in London.
"The salon was opened privately for the production and everyone involved had been tested and followed both the DCMS working guidelines and the film production regulations," Priyanka's representative told Metro.co.uk.
They added that film and television production is permitted to continue in the country as per UK COVID-19 regulations and that the officers were shown the required paperwork that legally permitted Priyanka to visit the salon. "They (the police) left satisfied," the representative said.
