America, You Did Good: B'wood Reacts to Biden-Harris Inauguration
Bollywood celebrities express their joy as Biden & Harris are handed keys to the White House.
Bollywood celebrities took to social media to share their joy and excitement after Joe Biden and Kamala Harris took oath as the President and Vice President of America respectively on Wednesday, 20 January.
Priyanka Chopra shared a sketch of Kamala Harris on her Instagram story and wrote, "The Future Is Female."
Sushmita Sen took to Instagram to post a long message. Congratulations UNITED States of America!! Making History on so many levels, Respect Madam Vice President @kamalaharris Its beyond empowering!!! The world needs a strong sense of inclusion & hope Mr. President @joebiden Here’s praying we all find strength in each other...beyond geography!! “We lead not by the example of our power, but by the power of our example” #president #JosephRobinEtteBidenJr. Regards & Respect from India".
Actor Swara Bhasker wrote, "United States Of America, you did good!" Dia Mirza tweeted pictures and poet Amanda Gorman reciting her poem from the ceremony.
Biden received a standing ovation as he took the podium for his inaugural address as the 46th President of the United States. "We’ve learned again that democracy is precious,” he said. "And at this hour, my friends, democracy has prevailed."
Standing at the Capitol just two weeks after a mob of insurrectionists invaded that building seeking to overturn the presidential election, Biden vowed to bring all Americans together.
