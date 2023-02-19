ADVERTISEMENT

'Days Like This': Priyanka Chopra Reveals Daughter Malti's Face on Instagram

Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to share some adorable photos of Malti.

Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to share a photo with her daughter Malti Marie Jonas. This is the first time that the actor revealed the child's face on social media.

Earlier, Malti had accompanied her parents to the Hollywood Walk of Fame event, where everyone finally saw her face.

In the first photo, Priyanka can be seen holding her close and clicking a selfie. In the second, Malti's face isn't visible. Priyanka captioned her post, “Days like this.”

Priyanka's fans and well-wishers showered their love and blessings. Many wrote ‘beautiful’, while others commented with hearts. One added, “Nick’s favourite ladies…’ 

Priyanka and Nick welcomed Malti via surrogacy in January 2022.

