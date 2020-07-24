Never Expected to Win: Priyanka Recalls Her Miss India 2000 Win
The actor is celebrating 20 years of being in the entertainment industry.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently completed 20 years in the entertainment industry and has been celebrating it with her fans on social media. The actor shared a video recalling moments from the year 2000 when she won the Miss India pageant.
Sharing it, she wrote: “Alright guys, we’re doing this! I’m watching footage from my Miss India pageant in 2000! This is where it all began... If you’ve never seen these before, you are in for quite a treat. #20in2020 @feminamissindia.”
In the video she takes her fans down the memory lane and says, “I turn 20 in 2020. It all started when I won Femina Miss India pageant in 2000.”
Priyanka watches the black-and-white video clip taking her fans through the various rounds in the pageant and constantly joking about the dress or the hair she's wearing. She says, “These pictures are hard to look at. I didn't even know how to do this pose.”
While watching the moment of when she won and was being crowned, Priyanka said, "That was crazy. I never, ever expected to win. I wasn't supposed to. I had a train booked and I was supposed to go back and give my board exams. And I had a crown on my head. It was crazy. It's been 20 years and I haven't looked back up until now."
