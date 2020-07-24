Never Expected to Win: Priyanka Recalls Her Miss India 2000 Win

In the video she takes her fans down the memory lane and says, “I turn 20 in 2020. It all started when I won Femina Miss India pageant in 2000.”

Priyanka watches the black-and-white video clip taking her fans through the various rounds in the pageant and constantly joking about the dress or the hair she's wearing. She says, “These pictures are hard to look at. I didn't even know how to do this pose.”

While watching the moment of when she won and was being crowned, Priyanka said, "That was crazy. I never, ever expected to win. I wasn't supposed to. I had a train booked and I was supposed to go back and give my board exams. And I had a crown on my head. It was crazy. It's been 20 years and I haven't looked back up until now."