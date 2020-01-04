PC Ranks 4th in Yahoo India’s Top 20 Most-Searched People of 2019

It further adds, “Most recently she was honoured with UNICEF's Danny Kaye Humanitarian Award by the United Nations Children's Fund... And what's more, a huge international release of The Sky is Pink kept this achiever in the news all year round.”

Priyanka is currently celebrating the first week of 2020 with Nick, her family and friends. She took to Instagram to share some photos of the gang having a blast at one of the beaches. “Grateful for family and friends that make everything better. The friends around us and the ones away from us.. you were missed! I cannot wait to start this new year with all of you in our lives...,” PeeCee captioned the photos.