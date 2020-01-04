PC Ranks 4th in Yahoo India’s Top 20 Most-Searched People of 2019
Priyanka Chopra definitely resides in the hearts of people. Recently, the actor ranked fourth in Yahoo India’s ‘Top 20 Most-Searched Personalities of 2019.’ Sunny Leone ranks third, while MS Dhoni and PM Narendra Modi occupied the second and first positions respectively. The description of Priyanka in the site reads, “From appearing effortlessly stylish and confident during multiple public appearances and chat shows across the world to never leaving her fans disappointed through her Insta posts with husband Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra Jonas has certainly redefined global domination.”
It further adds, “Most recently she was honoured with UNICEF's Danny Kaye Humanitarian Award by the United Nations Children's Fund... And what's more, a huge international release of The Sky is Pink kept this achiever in the news all year round.”
Priyanka is currently celebrating the first week of 2020 with Nick, her family and friends. She took to Instagram to share some photos of the gang having a blast at one of the beaches. “Grateful for family and friends that make everything better. The friends around us and the ones away from us.. you were missed! I cannot wait to start this new year with all of you in our lives...,” PeeCee captioned the photos.
As 2019 drew to a close, Priyanka made a short video on how the year had been for her. From appearing in the covers of countless magazines to slaying at the Met Gala and stunning everyone with her flawless performance in The Sky is Pink, 2019 definitely has been a year of achievements for her.
