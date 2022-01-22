ADVERTISEMENT

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Have a Baby Girl: Report

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have reportedly had a baby girl.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Priyanka Chopra with husband Nick Jonas.</p></div>
i

On Friday night, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas shared identical social media posts announcing that they were parents to a baby via surrogacy. Though they did not mention any other details, according to a report in Mail Online, Priyanka and Nick have had a baby girl 12 weeks early.

"The baby girl, who was born via surrogate, arrived at 27 weeks at a Southern California hospital outside LA, where she'll remain until she is healthy enough to return home with her parents, a source close to the couple said," read the report.

Also Read

Kal Penn Offers to Babysit Priyanka and Nick's Baby, Lilly Singh Wants to Cuddle

Kal Penn Offers to Babysit Priyanka and Nick's Baby, Lilly Singh Wants to Cuddle
ADVERTISEMENT

The Mail Online report also attributes an insider of having revealed that Priyanka and Nick were wanting to have a baby for quite sometime. The couple reportedly got in touch with a woman in SoCal to be their surrogate. The report also mentions that the baby was due in April but the surrogate ended up giving birth on Sunday.

Priyanka was reportedly finishing all her pending work to clear her schedule before the arrival of the baby in April, and with this new development, the actor and Nick will now have plan their schedules around the baby.

Also Read

'Ask For Privacy': Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Welcome Baby Via Surrogacy

'Ask For Privacy': Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Welcome Baby Via Surrogacy

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT