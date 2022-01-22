Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Have a Baby Girl: Report
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have reportedly had a baby girl.
On Friday night, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas shared identical social media posts announcing that they were parents to a baby via surrogacy. Though they did not mention any other details, according to a report in Mail Online, Priyanka and Nick have had a baby girl 12 weeks early.
"The baby girl, who was born via surrogate, arrived at 27 weeks at a Southern California hospital outside LA, where she'll remain until she is healthy enough to return home with her parents, a source close to the couple said," read the report.
The Mail Online report also attributes an insider of having revealed that Priyanka and Nick were wanting to have a baby for quite sometime. The couple reportedly got in touch with a woman in SoCal to be their surrogate. The report also mentions that the baby was due in April but the surrogate ended up giving birth on Sunday.
Priyanka was reportedly finishing all her pending work to clear her schedule before the arrival of the baby in April, and with this new development, the actor and Nick will now have plan their schedules around the baby.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.