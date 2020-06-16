Priyanka Chopra, on Wednesday, took to social media to wish her mother, Dr Madhu Chopra, on her birthday. Along with an adorable message, she posted a video montage of their pictures together.Priyanka wrote, “My backbone, my strength, my 3am call, my inspiration, my best friend, my mother, my everything Heart suit Happy birthday mom! I miss you so much right now and am missing our ritual of spending the day together. I will see you soon. Love you loads @madhuchopra.”The video shows a montage of the mother-daughter duo moments, including them at the Eiffel Tower, pictures of Priyanka’s mother from previous celebrations and them by the beach with a bunch of flowers in hand.A few days ago, the actor had shared a picture of her late father, Dr Ashok Chopra, on his death anniversary and written a heartfelt note, “We’re connected by heartstrings to infinity. Miss you dad, every single day!” We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.