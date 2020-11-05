Priyanka Chopra Gives a Glimpse of Her Karva Chauth Celebrations

Priyanka shared a long note along with the video clip. "Back to where it all started... #20in2020. Seems like another lifetime now... back when it all started and I fell in love with the movies. Being in Indian movies was like entering a magical world.. I went in blind, with no idea what to expect and no formal training. It’s been a rollercoaster ride of challenges and milestones with so much I’ve learned since and so many incredible people I met along the way. I’d like to thank everyone who took a chance on me at the beginning", The Sky is Pink actor wrote.