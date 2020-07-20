I'm the Luckiest Girl: Priyanka Remembers Nick's Marriage Proposal
Nick Jonas had proposed to Priyanka two years ago.
Nick Jonas proposed to his wife, actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas two years ago and Priyanka took to Instagram to celebrate the same with an adorable picture of the two.
Calling herself the 'luckiest girl in the world', Priyanka wrote, "To the greatest joy of my life. 2 years ago on this day you asked me to marry you! I may have been speechless then but I say yes every moment of everyday since. In the most unprecedented time you made this weekend so incredibly memorable. Thank you for thinking of me all the time. I am the luckiest girl in the world! I love you @nickjonas.”
Earlier, Nick wished Priyanka on her birthday, 18 July with another picture of the two. “I could stare into your eyes forever. I love you baby. You are the most thoughtful, caring and wonderful person I have ever met. I am so grateful we found one another. Happy birthday beautiful," he wrote.
The duo got married on 1 December, 2018 in Udaipur in traditional Hindu and Christian ceremonies.
