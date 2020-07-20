I'm the Luckiest Girl: Priyanka Remembers Nick's Marriage Proposal

Nick Jonas proposed to his wife, actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas two years ago and Priyanka took to Instagram to celebrate the same with an adorable picture of the two.

Calling herself the 'luckiest girl in the world', Priyanka wrote, "To the greatest joy of my life. 2 years ago on this day you asked me to marry you! I may have been speechless then but I say yes every moment of everyday since. In the most unprecedented time you made this weekend so incredibly memorable. Thank you for thinking of me all the time. I am the luckiest girl in the world! I love you @nickjonas.”