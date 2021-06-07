Prince William, Kate Congratulate Meghan & Harry On Their New Baby
Meghan Markle & Prince Harry have named their newborn "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton, congratulated Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on the birth of their baby girl. Harry and Meghan welcomed their second child, "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, on Friday, 4 June.
Kate and William shared the congratulatory message on their official social media handles.
"We are all delighted by the happy news of the arrival of baby Lili. Congratulations to Harry, Meghan and Archie", read the message. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge also posted a photo of Harry, Meghan and Archie from the maternity photoshoot.
Sharing the news of the arrival of their daughter Meghan and Harry released a statement that read, "On June 4th, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili. She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we've felt from across the globe". The baby has been named after Queen Elizabeth and Lady Diana.
