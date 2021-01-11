Felt Powerless: Preity Zinta on Family's Battle With COVID-19

She urged fans not to take the coronavirus pandemic lightly and to continue practising recommended safety measures.

“I’m so grateful to the almighty and to all those wonderful doctors and nurses that worked tireless to take care of them. For all of you who don’t take COVID seriously please be warned that this can become dangerous overnight so please take care, wear a mask and practice social distancing. Today, after hearing that they have all tested negative I can finally fall asleep and stop stressing. Finally the New Year feels like a Happy New year,” she added.

Fans sent kind and heart-warming messages to Preity in the comments. “Happy to know that they are recovered,” one wrote. “Love u your family (sic),” another commented.