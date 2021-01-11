Felt Powerless: Preity Zinta on Family's Battle With COVID-19
The actor's mother, brother and uncle had tested positive for COVID-19 earlier.
Preity Zinta's family members, including her mother, brother and uncle have recovered from COVID-19 a month after testing positive. The actor shared the news in an Instagram post, saying that she felt "helpless and powerless" as she couldn't be with them in person but is relieved and thankful for their recovery.
She wrote alongside a family photo, “Three weeks ago my mom, brother, his wife, kids and my uncle all tested positive for Covid. Suddenly terms like ventilators, ICU and oxygen machines took a new meaning. I felt helpless and powerless here in America, far away as they battled it out in the hospital.”
She urged fans not to take the coronavirus pandemic lightly and to continue practising recommended safety measures.
“I’m so grateful to the almighty and to all those wonderful doctors and nurses that worked tireless to take care of them. For all of you who don’t take COVID seriously please be warned that this can become dangerous overnight so please take care, wear a mask and practice social distancing. Today, after hearing that they have all tested negative I can finally fall asleep and stop stressing. Finally the New Year feels like a Happy New year,” she added.
Fans sent kind and heart-warming messages to Preity in the comments. “Happy to know that they are recovered,” one wrote. “Love u your family (sic),” another commented.
Preity is presently in Los Angeles under quarantine with her husband Gene Goodenough.
In her New Year post, she spoke about how difficult 2020 had been for everyone and how it has made her more appreciative of the ‘simpler things in life’. She also expressed gratitude to her friends, family and fans.
