Powerhouse of Talent: Ayushmann, Alia, Anil Wish Ranveer on B'Day
Ranveer Singh turns a year older today.
With Ranveer Singh turning a year older today, wishes are pouring in from Bollywood. Anil Kapoor took to Twitter to write, "Happy Birthday Tiger!!!!! @RanveerOfficial. To many more years filled with crazy dancing, bear hugs, love & happiness!!! Have the best day! Lots of love! P.S Birthday hai toh kya hua, where is your mask!?"
Alia Bhatt posted a sweet note for the 'lovely human soul'.
Calling him a 'fellow dreamer' Ayushmann Khurrana wished Ranveer on social media.
Katrina Kaif wrote on her Insta story, "Never stop spreading your joy. It makes the world better".
Here's what Gully Boy director Zoya Akhtar has to say:
Here are some more wishes from the industry:
