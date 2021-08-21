Popular South Indian Actor 'Nallenai' Chitra Passes Away at 56

Chitra started her career as a child artiste in K Balachander's 1975 film Apoorva Raagangal, which starred Kamal Haasan, Srividya and Rajinikanth. She was also a child artiste in the Tamil film Rajaparvai. Her first film as an adult was opposite Mohanlal and Prem Nazir in Attakalasham. Over the years Chitra starred in some of the biggest Malayalam hits, including Panchgani, Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha, Amaram, Nayam Vyakthamakunnu, Ekalavyan, Rajavazhcha, Devasuram, Aaram Thamburan, Commissioner, Ustaad.

Chitra stopped acting at the peak of her career in the late 90s due to personal problems, and got married. She is survived by husband Vijayararaghavan, a businessman, and daughter Mahalakshmi.

Chitra got her nickname 'Nallenai' after a very successful television commercial for an oil brand that she starred in. The actor made her comeback with films such as Mazhavillu (1999) and Soothradharan (2001).

Prithviraj Sukumaran took to Twitter to offer his condolences.