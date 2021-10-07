Pooja Bhatt Calls Out NCB & Man Whose Selfie With Aryan Khan Went Viral

Actor-producer Pooja Bhatt has called out the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and the man who clicked a selfie with Aryan Khan prior to his arrest. Aryan and others have been arrested in connection to an alleged drugs case. In a press conference held by Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik on Wednesday, he stated the person in the selfie is one KP Gosavi, who identifies as a 'private investigator'.

Pooja Bhatt tweeted, "And then we have those,who would fail to be cast as ‘private detectives’ in the most archaic Bollywood film.Fact is stranger than fiction & replete with far more clichés.Time to change ‘Looks like a Bollywood villain’ to ‘Looks like a Pvt Detective outsourced by a Govt agency’ (sic)."