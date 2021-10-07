Pooja Bhatt Calls Out NCB & Man Whose Selfie With Aryan Khan Went Viral
Pooja Bhatt questioned what the man in the selfie with Aryan Khan was doing at NCB office.
Actor-producer Pooja Bhatt has called out the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and the man who clicked a selfie with Aryan Khan prior to his arrest. Aryan and others have been arrested in connection to an alleged drugs case. In a press conference held by Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik on Wednesday, he stated the person in the selfie is one KP Gosavi, who identifies as a 'private investigator'.
Pooja Bhatt tweeted, "And then we have those,who would fail to be cast as ‘private detectives’ in the most archaic Bollywood film.Fact is stranger than fiction & replete with far more clichés.Time to change ‘Looks like a Bollywood villain’ to ‘Looks like a Pvt Detective outsourced by a Govt agency’ (sic)."
When a social media user blamed Pooja for revealing the man's identity she wrote, ""I have not taken their name if you use your eyes to actually ‘see’ & re-read my tweet. Or is that too much to ask? Advise the said person to refrain from taking & then leaking such glorious ‘selfies’ next time as they go viral. Discretion is the better part of valour, is it not?"
