Police Summons Kangana, Rangoli on 10 November For Alleged Tweets

On 29 October, a Mumbai court had ordered an inquiry against Kangana Ranaut Rangoli for allegedly posting derogatory tweets against Muslims. The order came after one Ali Kashif Khan Deshmukh approached the court claiming that the Amboli police station did not take any action on a complaint filed by him against the sisters.

In the complaint Deshmukh alleged that Rangoli Chandel had posted objectionable comments against members of Tablighi Jamaat on her social media account on 15 April. Following this, her account was suspended by Twitter.