Police Complaint Against Akshay for Mocking Marathi Culture in Ad
A police complaint has been filed against Akshay Kumar for a detergent ad featuring him. The complaint has been filed at the Worli police station in Mumbai. The complainant has alleged that the advertisement mocks Marathi culture and has hurt the sentiments of the community.
The detergent advertisement shows Akshay Kumar as a Maratha warrior who comes home after defeating his enemies but his dirty clothes disappoint his onscreen wife. In response, Akshay Kumar gathers his men and excitedly washes his clothes with Nirma detergent powder while dancing.
You can watch the commercial here:
According to a report by Times of India, the complainant is expecting a response from Akshay Kumar himself.
Most recently Akshay Kumar was seen in the film Good Newwz with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. The film is directed by Raj Mehta. This is his first Hindi film as a director.
Amid anti-CAA protests, Akshay Kumar urged people to stay away from violence during the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests, irrespective of their political leanings. Speaking to the media on the day of the release of his film Good Newwz he said,
“I don’t like violence. Whether any side left side or right side, just don’t do violence. Don’t destroy property, don’t do that, be away from violence. Whatever you want to say to each other do it with positivity, talk to each other, stop violence. Just do not destroy anybody’s property, nobody should do that.”Akshay Kumar, Actor
(With inputs from Times of India)
