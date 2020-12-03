Plea Filed in HC to Deactivate Kangana Ranaut's Twitter Account
The petitioner has sought contempt of action against Kangana for allegedly calling the judiciary 'Pappu Sena'.
A criminal petition has been filed in the Bombay High Court on Thursday (3 December), seeking suspension of actor Kangana Ranaut's Twitter account, as per a report by Bar and Bench.
The plea, filed by advocate Ali Kaashif Khan Deshmukh, alleges that Ranaut has time and again, with malafide intention, tried to create tension between two religious groups.
Deshmukh has also sought contempt action against the actor for allegedly calling the judiciary 'Pappu Sena'.
As per the report the plea reads, "Every Indian citizen has a right to freedom of speech and not freedom of 'hate speech' and there are restrictions imposed to the freedom of speech. Yet several people like Ranaut have been spreading hate, breaking the brotherhood, integrity of the country through their time and again provoking hate speeches disrupting the peace in the country."
The petition also states that by referring to the judiciary as 'Pappu Sena', Kangana Ranaut has committed 'criminal contempt of court'.
The petition also calls out Twitter Inc for not taking action despite Deshmukh's repeated complaints against Ranaut's tweets.
On 29 October, a Mumbai court had ordered an inquiry against Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel for allegedly posting derogatory tweets against Muslims. The order came after Deshmukh approached the court claiming that the Amboli police station did not take any action on a complaint filed by him against the sisters.
In the complaint Deshmukh had alleged that Rangoli Chandel had posted objectionable comments against members of Tablighi Jamaat on her social media account on 15 April. Following this, her account was suspended by Twitter. He also claimed that Kangana had been supporting her sister and had also posted a short video on 18 April on social media platforms, calling Jamaatis terrorists.
(With inputs from Bar and Bench)
