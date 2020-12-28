Pics: Salman Khan & Niece Ayat's B'day Bash at Actor's Farmhouse

Salman Khan celebrated his birthday at his Panvel farmhouse on Saturday (26 December) midnight. Khan, who turned 55 on 27 December, has been living at his farmhouse through most of the pandemic. After cutting a birthday cake in front of the media, the actor cut another cake with his niece Ayat, who marked her first birthday with Salman.

Videos of the party have been circulating on social media, with fans sending their wishes and blessings to Salman and Ayat.