Pics: Salman Khan & Niece Ayat's B'day Bash at Actor's Farmhouse
Salman Khan and his niece celebrated their birthdays at the actor's Panvel farmhouse.
Salman Khan celebrated his birthday at his Panvel farmhouse on Saturday (26 December) midnight. Khan, who turned 55 on 27 December, has been living at his farmhouse through most of the pandemic. After cutting a birthday cake in front of the media, the actor cut another cake with his niece Ayat, who marked her first birthday with Salman.
Videos of the party have been circulating on social media, with fans sending their wishes and blessings to Salman and Ayat.
Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza were also part of the celebrations. Riteish posted an adorable photo of Salman with his kids and had captioned it, "Happy Birthday Bhau @beingsalmankhan - love you loads.”
Genelia, on the other hand, was snapped with birthday girl Ayat. “Have First Birthday Baby Doll Ayat... We are so happy to be part of you and your first birthday cos first are always special... All our love and best wishes with you always Angel. Thank You @arpitakhansharma and @aaysharma for being so amazing and looking after us so well, you guys are truly family", she captioned the photo.
Filmmaker Ashvini Yardi also shared a video of the Panvel farmhouse all lit up for the party.
Take a look at some of the other photos:
