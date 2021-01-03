Pics: Rhea Chakraborty & Brother Showik Go Out House-Hunting?
Rhea and Showik were arrested by the NCB following Sushant Singh Rajput's death.
Actor Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik were clicked in Mumbai on Sunday, 3 January, as they reportedly stepped out to look for a new house.
- 01/03Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik.(Photo: Viral Bhayani)
- 02/03Rhea and her brother have reportedly stepped out to look for a new place.(Photo: Viral Bhayani)
- 03/03Rhea Chakraborty.(Photo: Viral Bhayani)
Recently, Rhea's friend and filmmaker Rumi Jaffery told a publication that the actor is slowly recuperating after suffering inhuman harassment following the death of her partner Sushant Singh Rajput. Jaffery also said that Rhea Chakraborty will get back to work soon.
Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for alleged consumption and possession of drugs. Rhea was granted bail on 4 October, after spending about a month in Mumbai's Byculla Jail. Showik was released around three months after his arrest.
