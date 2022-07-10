ADVERTISEMENT

Pics: Payal Rohatgi & Wrestler Sangram Singh Tie the Knot in Agra

Payal Rohatgi's team shared photos from the wedding ceremony on Instagram.

Actor Payal Rohatgi and wrestler Sangram Singh tied the knot in Agra on Saturday. Payal chose a red lehenga for the occasion. Payal's team took to Instagram to share photos from the ceremony.

Payal and Sangram had been dating for about 12 years. In the photos, the duo can be seen during the various wedding rituals. Few pictures showed Payal and Sangram’s varmala or jaimala ceremony.

Payal was last seen in the reality show Lock Upp. During the show, she often spoke about Sangram and how he would not finalise their wedding date despite being engaged for years. While she was still on the show, Sangram spoke to the media about his wedding plans and ultimately finalised the date.

