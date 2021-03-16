Pics: Here's How Alia Bhatt Celebrated Her 28th Birthday
Shaheen Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor shared glimpses from the celebrations.
Alia Bhatt rang in her 28th birthday on Monday, 15 March. On Sunday, Karan Johar threw a party for Alia, which was attended by Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, among others.
Between thanking all her friends and colleagues on social media, Alia took some time out to spend with her family and laze around. Alia's sister Shaheen and best friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor shared a photo of the birthday girl lying on a couch in pink pyjamas.
Akanksha shared the photo on her Instagram story and wrote, "To lazing by each other's side, forever and ever".
Meanwhile, Neetu Kapoor shared a photo from the birthday get-together. Alia can be seen posing with Neetu, Shaheen, Soni Razdan and others. "Some happy moments shared with some very happy special people", wrote Neetu.
On the work front, Alia is all set to star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi. She is also shooting for Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.