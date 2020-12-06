Pics: Alia Leaves For Hyderabad, All Set to Begin 'RRR' Shoot

RRR is directed by SS Rajamouli.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
2 min read
Alia Bhatt leaves for Hyderabad from Mumbai.
i

Alia Bhatt is all set to start shooting for her upcoming film RRR. This is the first time Alia is collaborating with filmmaker SS Rajamouli and actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR.

Alia was spotted at the Mumbai airport, ready to take off for Hyderabad.

Alia Bhatt clicked at the airport.
Alia Bhatt clicked at the airport.
(Photo: Viral Bhayani)
Alia will start shooting for RRR.
Alia will start shooting for RRR.
(Photo: Viral Bhayani)

The actor took to Instagram to post a boomerang video, sharing with her fans that she is about to start shooting soon. She can be seen wearing a neon and denim jacket over a black t-shirt.

Pics: Alia Leaves For Hyderabad, All Set to Begin 'RRR' Shoot

“And finally!!! Enroute team RRR!!!!” Alia captioned the photo.

Also Read
Alia Buys New House in Mumbai; to Be Ranbir's Neighbour: Report
Alia Buys New House in Mumbai; to Be Ranbir's Neighbour: Report

Directed by SS Rajamouli, RRR is a period drama that narrates a fictional take on the younger days of celebrated freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharamaraju. The film will release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada along with several other languages.

RRR stars Jr. NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, and Alia Bhatt. Jr NTR will be seen as Komaram Bheem and Ram Charan will play Alluri Seetharamaraju.

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!