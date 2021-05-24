In Pics: Deepika and Ranveer Spotted in Mumbai, Twin in All Black

Actor couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were spotted in Mumbai, after they spent a few weeks in Bangalore with Deepika's family. They were clicked outside the Mumbai airport on Sunday, 23 May. The duo was twinning in all black, accessorised with light shoes. Both had their face masks on as they exited the airport holding hands.

Deepika and Ranveer had travelled to Bangalore in April after the initial 15-day lockdown was announced in Maharashtra due to the rising COVID-19 cases. They spent time with Deepika's parents Prakash Padukine and Ujjala Padukone. During that time, former badminton champion Prakash Padukone was hospitalised after testing positive for the coronavirus. Ujjala and Deepika's sister Anisha had also tested positive and had quarantined at home.

Multiple reports claimed that Deepika had also been infected by the virus but the actor never confirmed the news.