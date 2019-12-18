People Laud Sushant Singh for Opposing CAA, Call Him ‘Real Hero’
Sushant Singh recently spoke up about his views on the Citizenship Amendment Act, stepping down as host of popular television show Saavdhan India and the Jamia unrest. Speaking to ANI, the actor said that the Act does not adhere to what the Constitution states.
Sushant’s opinion has gone down very well with people, and they are lauding him on YouTube and Facebook for being “honest in these dishonest times.” Citing the character he played in The Legend of Bhagat Singh, a person wrote on YouTube, “Love this actor, his role of Sukhdev was too good.”
Another user wrote, “Good for him. A TV actor has more guts than big stars who have VIP level security. A big difference between reel and real life heroes.”
A few people also referred to Akshay Kumar and some other Bollywood celebrities to shower praises on Sushant Singh.
Check out some other comments from YouTube and Facebook.
Sushant Singh had said, “Our Preamble clearly states that nobody in the Indian territory will be discriminated on the basis of caste, creed, gender, sex etc. However, one particular religion has been excluded from the Act. I fail to understand this.”
He also added that he is extremely hurt by the way the police unleashed violence on the students protesting at Jamia Millia Islamia University in Delhi. “I stand by these students who are protesting because they are the future of the country. If the government thinks that their opinions are wrong, it can always open up a discussion. Violence is not the answer, it is the problem.”
As for exiting Saavdhan India, Sushant Singh said that it has no link to him protesting against the Act. “The two things are very different, so I would request everyone to keep them separate,” he added.
