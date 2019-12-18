People Laud Sushant Singh for Opposing CAA, Call Him ‘Real Hero’

Sushant Singh had said, “Our Preamble clearly states that nobody in the Indian territory will be discriminated on the basis of caste, creed, gender, sex etc. However, one particular religion has been excluded from the Act. I fail to understand this.”

He also added that he is extremely hurt by the way the police unleashed violence on the students protesting at Jamia Millia Islamia University in Delhi. “I stand by these students who are protesting because they are the future of the country. If the government thinks that their opinions are wrong, it can always open up a discussion. Violence is not the answer, it is the problem.”

As for exiting Saavdhan India, Sushant Singh said that it has no link to him protesting against the Act. “The two things are very different, so I would request everyone to keep them separate,” he added.