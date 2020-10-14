Payal Ghosh Tenders 'Unconditional Apology' to Richa Chadha

Payal Ghosh has tendered an unconditional apology to Richa Chadha before the Bombay High Court in the form of an undertaking on Wednesday, 14 October, as per a report by Live Law. The report also states that the matter has been disposed of.

Richa Chadha had filed a defamation suit in the High Court against Payal Ghosh and others in connection with the alleged sexual assault allegations against Anurag Kashyap. The actor had also named Kamaal R Khan and a news channel ABN Telugu in the petition for trying to malign her reputation.