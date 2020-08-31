Patralekhaa, Sonam & Others Wish Rajkummar on His B'Day
Rajkummar Rao turns a year older today.
As Rajkummar Rao turned a year older today, wishes have been pouring in from Bollywood. The actor's partner Patralekhaa wished him Rasode Mein Kaun Tha style. "Happy birthday to the golden boy with a beautiful heart Thank you for telling me #Rasodemeinkauntha", she wrote on Instagram.
Rajkummar's Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga co-star Sonam Kapoor wrote, "Happy happy birthday my darling friend @rajkummar_rao the best person and best actor.. all my love .. see you at the movies!".
Ayushmann Khurrana took to his Instagram story to wish Rajkummar.
Farah Khan wrote on Instagram, "Happy birthday my dearest @rajkummar_rao .. sending u loads of love till we can meet again"
Here's what Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma and other celebs have to say:
