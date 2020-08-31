Patralekhaa, Sonam & Others Wish Rajkummar on His B'Day

Rajkummar Rao turns a year older today.

Quint Entertainment
Published31 Aug 2020, 12:19 PM IST
Celebrities
2 min read
Celebs wish Rajkummar Rao on his birthday.
i

As Rajkummar Rao turned a year older today, wishes have been pouring in from Bollywood. The actor's partner Patralekhaa wished him Rasode Mein Kaun Tha style. "Happy birthday to the golden boy with a beautiful heart Thank you for telling me #Rasodemeinkauntha", she wrote on Instagram.

Patralekhaa wishes Rajkummar Rao on his birthday.
Patralekhaa wishes Rajkummar Rao on his birthday.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

Rajkummar's Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga co-star Sonam Kapoor wrote, "Happy happy birthday my darling friend @rajkummar_rao the best person and best actor.. all my love .. see you at the movies!".

Patralekhaa, Sonam & Others Wish Rajkummar on His B'Day

Ayushmann Khurrana took to his Instagram story to wish Rajkummar.

Patralekhaa, Sonam & Others Wish Rajkummar on His B'Day

Farah Khan wrote on Instagram, "Happy birthday my dearest @rajkummar_rao .. sending u loads of love till we can meet again"

Patralekhaa, Sonam & Others Wish Rajkummar on His B'Day

Here's what Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma and other celebs have to say:

Patralekhaa, Sonam & Others Wish Rajkummar on His B'Day
Patralekhaa, Sonam & Others Wish Rajkummar on His B'Day
Patralekhaa, Sonam & Others Wish Rajkummar on His B'Day
Patralekhaa, Sonam & Others Wish Rajkummar on His B'Day
Patralekhaa, Sonam & Others Wish Rajkummar on His B'Day
Also Read
Rajkummar Rao to Star in the Hindi Remake of Telugu Film 'HIT'
Rajkummar Rao to Star in the Hindi Remake of Telugu Film 'HIT'

Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.

The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!