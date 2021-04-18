Very Excited: Parth Samthaan to Make B'wood Debut Opposite Alia
The actor will begin shooting later this year.
TV actor Parth Samthaan is all set to make his Bollywood debut opposite Alia Bhatt, as per a report by SpotBoyE. Parth did not give any details about the movie but said the film is under pre-production.
"I am very excited about the opportunity. I will be shooting for the film this year itself. The movie is under pre-production right now. It is very important for an outsider like me that everything should fall in place. Be it the director, music director everything should be nice. You get that one big opportunity and you don't want to miss that out, so I want to give my hundred percent".Parth Samthaan
There has been speculation that Parth will star opposite Alia Bhatt in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi. There have also been reports that Parth has signed Resul Pookutty’s Piharwa, which reportedly stars Alia and revolves around the story of Baba Harbhajan Singh, who was martyred during the Sino-Indian war. An official announcement, however, is awaited.
Parth rose to fame with Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan, wherein he played a character called Manik. His role as Anurag in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 also received huge appreciation.
(With inputs from SpotBoyE)
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.