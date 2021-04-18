Very Excited: Parth Samthaan to Make B'wood Debut Opposite Alia

There has been speculation that Parth will star opposite Alia Bhatt in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi. There have also been reports that Parth has signed Resul Pookutty’s Piharwa, which reportedly stars Alia and revolves around the story of Baba Harbhajan Singh, who was martyred during the Sino-Indian war. An official announcement, however, is awaited.

Parth rose to fame with Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan, wherein he played a character called Manik. His role as Anurag in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 also received huge appreciation.

(With inputs from SpotBoyE)