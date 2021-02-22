Parineeti Chopra On Her Favourite Book to Film Adaptations

I recently chatted with Parineeti Chopra on the Mumbai metro, to borrow an element from her upcoming release - The Girl On The Train. In the interview, I quizzed the actor about her last trip using public transport in India, her prep for her role as Mira Kapoor in The Girl On The Train, the upcoming biopic based on the life of Saina Nehwal and lots more.

The Girl On The Train, directed by Ribhu Dasgupta, is adapted from the popular book and Hollywood film by the same name and will release on Netflix on 26 February.