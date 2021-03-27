Paresh Rawal Tests COVID-19 Positive Weeks After Vaccine Shot

Actor-politician Paresh Rawal tests COVID-19 positive.

Paresh Rawal after getting his first COVID-19 vaccine shot.
i

On Friday night, actor and politician tweeted that he has test COVID-19 positive. "Unfortunately, I have tested positive for COVID-19. All those that have come in contact with me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested," posted the Rawal at 9.20pm on his Twitter account.

Paresh Rawal tweeted that he is COVID-19 positive.
Paresh Rawal tweeted that he is COVID-19 positive.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

The 65-year-old actor had got his first vaccine shot earlier this month on 9 March. Rawal had tweeted a photograph of himself getting vaccinated and thanked the Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with all the doctors, nurses, healthcare workers and scientists in his post.

Rawal’s wife Swaroop Rawal, an actor, author and teacher had also received the vaccine on 6 March and had tweeted about it.

Paresh Rawal Tests COVID-19 Positive Weeks After Vaccine Shot

“Follow the leader... I got my #COVID19Vaccine did you?” tweeted Swaroop Rawal after posting a pic of her getting her first vaccine shot.

