Indian Classical Vocalist Pandit Jasraj Passes Away at 90

Legendary classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj passed away on Monday at the age of 90 in the United States.

He belonged to the Mewati Gharana and in his career spanning over 80 years, he was a recipient of various awards and honours including Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan.

Narendra Modi tweeted, "The unfortunate demise of Pandit Jasraj Ji leaves a deep void in the Indian cultural sphere. Not only were his renditions outstanding, he also made a mark as an exceptional mentor to several other vocalists. Condolences to his family and admirers worldwide. Om Shanti".