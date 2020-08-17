Indian Classical Vocalist Pandit Jasraj Passes Away at 90
He passed away on Monday in USA.
Legendary classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj passed away on Monday at the age of 90 in the United States.
He belonged to the Mewati Gharana and in his career spanning over 80 years, he was a recipient of various awards and honours including Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan.
Narendra Modi tweeted, "The unfortunate demise of Pandit Jasraj Ji leaves a deep void in the Indian cultural sphere. Not only were his renditions outstanding, he also made a mark as an exceptional mentor to several other vocalists. Condolences to his family and admirers worldwide. Om Shanti".
President Ram Nath Kovind also mourned the loss and tweeted, "Music legend and unparalleled classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj’s passing makes me sad. Spanning a distinguished career of over 8 decades, Pandit Jasraj, a Padma Vibhushan recipient, enthralled people with soulful renditions. Condolence to his family, friends & music connoisseurs."
Vishal Dadlani, Amjad Ali Khan mourned the demise of Pandit Jasraj.
