Tamil TV Actor VJ Chitra Found Dead in Chennai Hotel Room
She was 29 years old.
Popular television serial actor and host Chitra, who rose to fame with her role in the Tamil soap opera Pandian Stores, was found dead at a hotel room in Chennai’s Nazrathpet on 9 December, Wednesday. Chitra’s role as Mullai Kathiravan aka Mulla on Pandian Stories was one among the main characters on the popular show. She was 29 and is suspected to have died by suicide.
According to the police, the actor had checked into her room around 1am on Wednesday after completing a shoot. Speaking to TNM, a police official from Nazrathpet station says, “The hotel manager called the police helpline number 100 about 3:30am on Wednesday. We are currently investigating the cause of her death.” More details are awaited.
Chitra’s family members, who also live in Chennai, have been informed by the police. She was a resident of Kotturpuram in Chennai. Chitra was reportedly engaged to a businessman this August. She was also said to have signed to play an important role in an upcoming Tamil film.
Only hours before her death, Chitra had shared pictures of herself from a photo shoot, on her Instagram page. She is seen dressed in a purple and green silk saree.
Chitra was a popular face among the Tamil television audience. She has hosted shows on major Tamil television channels, including Makkal TV, Jaya TV and Zee Tamizh, in addition to taking up serials on multiple channels.
Among her televisions serial appearances, some of the shows that shot her to fame include Chinna Papa Periya Papa, which ran on Sun TV between 2014 and 2018; season two of the popular serial Saravanan Meenatchi on Vijay TV; and Darling Darling, which aired on Zee Tamizh between 2016 and 2017. She also played the titular role on Zee Tamizh’s Velunachi. She also hosted Vijay TV’s Vasool Vettai in 2019.
The news of Chitra’s death has shocked many of her fans.
Pandian Stores serial first aired on Vijay TV in October 2018 and has crossed over 500 episodes. Stalin, Sujitha Dhanush, and Venkat Renganathan are among its main cast and popular actors Shanti Williams and Nellai Siva, too, are part of its cast.
Pandian Stories is a popular show among Tamil fans and has been adapted into other languages. In Telugu, it is called Vandinamma, in Kannada as Varalakshmi Stores, in Marathi as Sahakutumb Sahaparivar, in Bengali as Bhaggolokkhi, in Malayalam as Santhwanam and in Hindi as Gupta Brothers.
(This article has been produced in an arrangement with The News Minute.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.