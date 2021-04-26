Oscars 2021 Pays Tributes to Irrfan Khan & Bhanu Athaiya

Like every year, the Academy Awards paid tributes to artistes who passed away in 2020 in their In Memorium segment. The Indian artistes who were remembered were actor Irrfan Khan and costume designer Bhanu Athaiya.

Bhanu Athaiya was the first Oscar winner from India, taking home the trophy for Best Costume Design for the 1982 film Gandhi. Irrfan Khan, who had been a part of international projects, passed away in April last year after a battle with cancer. Angela Bassett introduced the In Memoriam, remembering the talented personalities who left us.