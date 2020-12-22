Oscar Winner Resul Pookutty Slams OTT Awards for Ignoring Sound
The Filmfare OTT Awards did not have any category for Sound.
This year, Filmfare hosted its first edition of OTT awards, in an attempt to recognise the excellent web shows and films across platforms that have kept us entertained.
However, Oscar-winning sound designer Resul Pookutty has raised an objection. He called out Filmfare for not having a category for Sound.
Pookutty tweeted, "All these platforms are deaf! We delivered the content without sound.... they only watched the picture, eh?! Hey guys.... all that you watched was silent right..?!"
Resul Pookutty has won the Academy Award for Best Sound Mixing, along with Richard Pryke and Ian Tapp, for Slumdog Millionaire.
The Filmfare OTT Awards 2020 saw The Family Man and Paatal Lok win five trophies each. Amazon Prime Video's Panchayat also won four awards.
