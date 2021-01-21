On Sushant's B'day, Kriti Sanon Writes How She Will Remember Him
Kriti posted a message on Twitter in memory of Sushant.
On Sushant Singh Rajput's 35th birth anniversary, friend and co-star Kriti Sanon took to Twitter to write how she wants to remember him. Kriti shared a photo of Sushant leaning against a pillar and smiling away.
"This is how I’ll remember you.. Smiling like a child! Happy Birthday Sush. I hope you are smiling and at peace wherever you are..", Kriti tweeted.
After Sushant's demise, Kriti posted a heartbreaking message on social media mourning the loss. The duo shared screen space in Raabta.
Kriti also wrote a long message remembering the actor after his last film, Dil Bechara, released. Its not Seri! And it will never sink in.. This broke my heart..again.. In Manny, i saw YOU come alive in so so many moments.. i knew exactly where you had put in a bit of yourself in the character..And as always, your most magical bits were your silences.. those bits where you said nothing and yet u said so much".
