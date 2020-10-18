On Om Puri's Birth Anniversary, Wife & Son Launch YouTube Channel

From being a helper at a tea stall at the age of six to studying at National School of Drama and pursuing his passion for acting, 'Puri Baatein' gives us a glimpse of Om Puri's journey. As per a news portal, Om Puri’s son Ishaan has also made a short film on the late actor, which will debut on the YouTube channel. Backed by Om Puri Foundation, the channel promises to feature friends, family and filmmakers from Hollywood and Bollywood, who will share their insights about the legendary actor.

Om Puri had worked with legendary filmmakers such as Satyajit Ray, Shyam Benegal, Govinda Nihalani and Mrinal Sen. He passed away on January 6, 2017, in Mumbai.