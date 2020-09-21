On Mahesh Bhatt's B'Day, Alia & Shaheen Share Lessons He Taught
Mahesh Bhatt turned 72 on Sunday, 20 September.
Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt turned 72 on Sunday, 20 September. To mark the occasion, his daughters Alia and Shaheen Bhatt took to Instagram to share heartwarming messages.
Alia shared a photo of Mahesh Bhatt holding her when she was a toddler. Calling him her 'Mufasa' and borrowing a line from The Lion King, Alia wrote, "I have nothing long or nothing wise to say today.. Our time this year has been too rich to fit into a caption.. but I will say one thing.. something from our favourite film... 'Look inside yourself, you are more than what you’ve become.. remember who you are.. remember!' “.
Shaheen, too, shared a throwback photo and wrote, "Old words that ring as true today: 'I believe that what we become depends on what our fathers teach us at odd moments, when they aren't trying to teach us. We are formed by little scraps of wisdom. There is no counting the lessons I've received from my father and he's never short of profundity or sweeping words of wisdom about the state of the world we live in when sometimes all you're trying to do is leave the house'. My father's greatest lesson to me has been in fearlessness, it has been in teaching me to never be afraid of who I am. He taught me how all the reasons I think I can't fit into the world are actually all the reasons I can - then he taught me how overrated fitting in is. Happy Birthday my Papa, my greatest ally".
