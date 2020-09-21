On Mahesh Bhatt's B'Day, Alia & Shaheen Share Lessons He Taught

Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt turned 72 on Sunday, 20 September. To mark the occasion, his daughters Alia and Shaheen Bhatt took to Instagram to share heartwarming messages.

Alia shared a photo of Mahesh Bhatt holding her when she was a toddler. Calling him her 'Mufasa' and borrowing a line from The Lion King, Alia wrote, "I have nothing long or nothing wise to say today.. Our time this year has been too rich to fit into a caption.. but I will say one thing.. something from our favourite film... 'Look inside yourself, you are more than what you’ve become.. remember who you are.. remember!' “.