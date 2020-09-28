Offensive, Hurting: SPB's Son Quashes Rumours About Hospital Bills

Veteran playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam passed away on Friday, 25 September. Now his son, SP Charan, took to social media to quash rumours about payment of hospital bills where his father breathed his last.

Charan said, "It is unfortunate that there are rumours going around about MGM hospital and payments regarding my dad's care, bills and all that technical stuff. We were in the hospital from 5 August. My father passed away on 25 September. There are rumours around the amount of bill that was charged. That we had paid something and there was a balance and that we had requested the Tamil Nadu government but they did not reciprocate and I had to gone to Vice President of India and they had responded instantaneously. Also that unless we had paid the balance amount, the hospital was not releasing my dad for the last rituals. Let me just say that this all a big hogwash. I don't know why people do this without consulting people. They don't seem to realise how offensive and hurting this is to people associated with this issue."