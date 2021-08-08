Nushrratt on Why She Was Taken to a Hospital From Luv Ranjan's Film Set

The shooting of Luv Ranjan's upcoming film has been stalled following its lead actor, Nushrratt Bharuccha’s health scare. As per a report by The Times of India, Nushrratt was not keeping well for a few days, but things escalated when she had to be rushed to the hospital from the film's set.

The actor told the publication, "I was staying in a hotel while shooting the film. I felt it was a good arrangement as it would save the time I would spend commuting to my house from the set. One day, after about three weeks of shooting, I felt very weak and excused myself".