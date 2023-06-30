ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Celebrities Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019'You Have My Heart': Sidharth On Kiara's Performance In 'Satyaprem Ki Katha'

'You Have My Heart': Sidharth On Kiara's Performance In 'Satyaprem Ki Katha'

Satyaprem Ki Katha stars Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan in lead roles.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
'You Have My Heart': Sidharth On Kiara's Performance In 'Satyaprem Ki Katha'
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Actor Sidharth Malhotra took to Instagram to share his thoughts on the recently released Satyaprem Ki Katha. The actor was in complete awe of the film. However, his wife Kiara Advani, got a special mention when he spoke about the film.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sidharth wrote, "A love story with a relevant social message, filled with great performances from the entire cast but Katha you have my Heart. @kiaraaliaadvani so happy that you chose to play this character. Such an impactful and nuanced performance. Kudos to you and the entire team @kartikaaryan @nadiadwalagrandson #SatyaPremKiKatha."

The film also stars Supriya Pathak Kapur, Gajraj Rao, Siddharth Randheria, Anooradha Patel, Rajpal Yadav, Nirrmite Saawaant and Shikha Talsania. The romantic drama is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The film reunites the hit pair Kartik and Kiara after their 2022 Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Also Read

Satyaprem Ki Katha Box Office Day 1: Kartik-Kiara Film Mints 9 Crore

Satyaprem Ki Katha Box Office Day 1: Kartik-Kiara Film Mints 9 Crore

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities

Topics:  Satyaprem Ki Katha 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×