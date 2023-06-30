'You Have My Heart': Sidharth On Kiara's Performance In 'Satyaprem Ki Katha'

Actor Sidharth Malhotra took to Instagram to share his thoughts on the recently released Satyaprem Ki Katha. The actor was in complete awe of the film. However, his wife Kiara Advani, got a special mention when he spoke about the film.
Sidharth wrote, "A love story with a relevant social message, filled with great performances from the entire cast but Katha you have my Heart. @kiaraaliaadvani so happy that you chose to play this character. Such an impactful and nuanced performance. Kudos to you and the entire team @kartikaaryan @nadiadwalagrandson #SatyaPremKiKatha."
The film also stars Supriya Pathak Kapur, Gajraj Rao, Siddharth Randheria, Anooradha Patel, Rajpal Yadav, Nirrmite Saawaant and Shikha Talsania. The romantic drama is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The film reunites the hit pair Kartik and Kiara after their 2022 Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.
