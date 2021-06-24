Noted Filmmaker & Photographer Sivan Passes Away

Veteran photographer and filmmaker Sivan passed away on Thursday. He was 89. Sivan is the father of filmmakers Sangeeth Sivan, Santhosh Sivan and Sanjeev Sivan. He is also survived by daughter Sarita Rajiv.

Known as Kerala's first professional press photographer, Sivan had founded the Sivan's Studio in Thiruvananthapuram in 1959. As a press photographer, Sivan captured a number of historic moments, including the swearing-in ceremony of the first Ministry in Kerala led by E. M. S. Namboodiripad in 1957.

When it came to films, Sivan became popular as the still photographer for the 1965 classic Chemmeen, directed by Ramu Kariat. He also directed films such as Abhayam, Keshu, Yagam, Kochu Kochu Mohangal, Kilivathil and Oru Yatra.