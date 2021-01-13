Big B Recalls the Time Abhishek Signed His First 'Autograph'

Amitabh Bachchan certainly knows how to induce nostalgia on an otherwise mundane Wednesday. The veteran actor took to Instagram to share a photo wherein a teenaged Abhishek Bachchan can be seen posing alongside his father.

Explaining the story behind the photo, Big B wrote that the throwback memory is from Tashkent, seemingly in the 1990’s, when Abhishek "signed his first autograph." By 'autograph' Amitabh possibly meant signing the identity card we see in the photo.