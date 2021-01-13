Big B Recalls the Time Abhishek Signed His First 'Autograph'
Amitabh Bachchan took to social media to share a throwback photo.
Amitabh Bachchan certainly knows how to induce nostalgia on an otherwise mundane Wednesday. The veteran actor took to Instagram to share a photo wherein a teenaged Abhishek Bachchan can be seen posing alongside his father.
Explaining the story behind the photo, Big B wrote that the throwback memory is from Tashkent, seemingly in the 1990’s, when Abhishek "signed his first autograph." By 'autograph' Amitabh possibly meant signing the identity card we see in the photo.
Having a prominent social media presence, Big B often shares photographs of Abhishek and Shweta (his daughter), setting dad goals right and making fans gush at the cute little blasts from the past.
Amitabh also enjoys posting “Then and Now” posts. In one he wrote, "Kaise itne bade ho gaye?", while another read, “How quickly they grow up .. and innocence turns to sense ."
Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Shoojit Sircar's Gulabo Sitabo. His upcoming film Mayday will be directed by Ajay Devgn and is believed to be a thriller. On the other hand, Abhishek Bachchan's list of upcoming movies include The Big Bull and Bob Biswas.
