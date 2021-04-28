Chloe Zhao's Historic Oscars Win Censored in China

China-born Chloe Zhao made history as only the second woman to win an Academy Award for best director, and as expected the world celebrated the step-forward towards better representation. Her film Nomadland also won the Oscar for 'Best Picture' and 'Best Actress'. In the 93 year history of the Academy, only one other woman has won the award for best director- Kathryn Bigelow took the prize in 2010 for film The Hurt Locker.

However, her win was snubbed in China where censors tried to hide any trace of the win including congratulatory messages. The awards ceremony aired in Beijing on Monday and social media was filled with celebration and congratulations but a majority had been erased by the afternoon.

Chinese publications usually applaud international wins but even the major publications like People’s Daily, state broadcaster CCTV, and Xinhua news agency didn't publish anything about Zhao's win.