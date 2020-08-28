"No News Is Good News," SP Balasubrahmanyam's Son on His Health

Singer S P Balasubrahmanyam was admitted to a Chennai hospital on 5 August after he tested positive for COVID-19. His son, producer and director SP Charan, has been giving regular updates on his health and said that he is "stable" in a video message.

S P Charan also said that reports from the hospital have been quite 'uneventful'.

"Reports from the hospital have been very uneventful. Which means dad is continuing to be stable and on the recovery path. That is a good sign, they have done a session of physiotherapy today also," S P Charan said in his Instagram video.

"Hopefully there will be more updates in the future but as they say, no news is good news," S P Charan added. He also sent a message of gratitude to the doctors of MGM Healthcare, where his father is undergoing treatment.