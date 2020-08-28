"No News Is Good News," SP Balasubrahmanyam's Son on His Health
S.P. Balasubrahmanyam had tested COVID-19 positive some time back.
Singer S P Balasubrahmanyam was admitted to a Chennai hospital on 5 August after he tested positive for COVID-19. His son, producer and director SP Charan, has been giving regular updates on his health and said that he is "stable" in a video message.
S P Charan also said that reports from the hospital have been quite 'uneventful'.
"Reports from the hospital have been very uneventful. Which means dad is continuing to be stable and on the recovery path. That is a good sign, they have done a session of physiotherapy today also," S P Charan said in his Instagram video.
"Hopefully there will be more updates in the future but as they say, no news is good news," S P Charan added. He also sent a message of gratitude to the doctors of MGM Healthcare, where his father is undergoing treatment.
Last week, reports of legendary singer Balasubrahmanyam being on life support prompted prayers from celebrities such as A R Rahman, Ilaiyaraaja and Dhanush, among others.
Actor Rajinikanth said in a video message, "I pray to god for his speedy recovery. S P Balasubrahmanyam has brought joy to crores of people singing with his sweet voice in many Indian languages for more than 50 years."
S P Balasubrahmanyam is a National Film Award-winning music legend, who has also been honoured with the Padma Shri and the Padma Bhushan.
